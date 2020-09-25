Menu
Jesse Osborne and his son Tayt. Jesse was on hand to rescue a small boy who fell into the water off a pontoon in Maryborough.
News

YOUR SAY: Man jumps into Mary River to rescue small boy

Stuart Fast
25th Sep 2020 2:30 AM
READERS react to Maryborough man Jesse Osborne saving a small boy from drowning after he fell into the Mary River from a pontoon near Wharf St.

Mr Osborne was fishing with his son, Tayt, 5, when two children ran down to the pontoon.

Their parents were close behind, but while the girl stopped and turned around, her brother fell off the pontoon and into the water.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

“You are a hero man. God bless you. I’d be proud to say that you are a local hero. Put your safety second, before anyone else’s. Good on you mate.” Teatree

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“I like to believe any parent … no, any person, would do the same.

This man and his act helps me cling to the world not going completely to s**t.” Jen Smith

“Oh wow, thank God he was around to help, the poor family must have been so relieved!” Rochelle Bonner

“Wow champion effort mate.” Bridgit Conway

“So glad you were there, well done man.” Simone Jenkins

