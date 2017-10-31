YOUR SAY: Moana Halloween costume 'is not racist'

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

SUGGESTIONS that a child dressing as a beloved Disney character could be viewed as racist have been met with outrage on the Fraser Coast.



Dozens of people responded to a Chronicle Facebook post, which shared a story of a woman who wouldn't let her daughter dress like Moana because she believed it was cultural appropriation.



James Derksen said the logic used by people offended by a child's costume was flawed.



"So, say when you get off the plane at a Pacific island where the locals like wearing flowers around their necks, and they place one over my pale white neck, and I'm thankful that they're welcoming me to there home and I continue dressing like them while I'm there as a sign of respect and I love what they wear, I'm a racist?



"The logic of these social justice warriors is very stupid and it seams to me that all they want is complete segregation based purely on skin colour, body shape and facial features.



"Hmm, now there is a word for that but can't quite put my tongue on it."



Alana Wheeler said kids should just be allowed to have fun and dress like their favourite character.



Timo Costelloe also responded to the post.



"What do kids know about racism?



"They just want to go dressed as their favourite character.



"I'd hate to be her kid."



Roddy Smith said people went out of their way to be offended these days, while Cheryl Estreich said some people needed to get a life and find some important issues to deal with.



Tanya Ballin said the costume was not racist.



"Anyone that does get offended is the one with the problem, not the kids dressing up," she said.

