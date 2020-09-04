YOUR SAY: MP firm on Highway stand

READERS react to Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has continued to fight for a four-lane Tiaro bypass, arguing cost saving with a two-lane option is putting a price on human lives.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"Bypasses just kills small towns. Business will die off, shops will close that rely on that passing trade and you will have no town. Think and look around the country where these bypasses have been put and how many towns have died. Not a good idea put truck bypass only." Bruce Coombes

"The entire Bruce should have been a four lane divided highway by now. Especially considering the amount of deaths and money already spent on it." Earl Nobb

"I'll back him on this one." Clinton Beel

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"Agree. Doing a great job Llew." Teatree, Maryborough

"This is really a no-brainer, to construct a four lane HWY now would be cheaper than building two lanes now and a further two lanes in the future and that is allowing for inflation." Vagabond, Torquay