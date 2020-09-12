Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hervey Bay Airport. Photo: Cody Fox
Hervey Bay Airport. Photo: Cody Fox
News

YOUR SAY: Multi-million dollar upgrade goes ahead

Stuart Fast
12th Sep 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS react to the $20 million upgrade of Hervey Bay Airport's runway will proceed as planned, despite the announcement that Virgin Australia has axed flights between the city and Sydney.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"More money down the drain just another case of the council doing what it wants." Robert Quinton

 

"Bums on seats. Unless the council can guarantee that, no airline will fly out of Hervey Bay with half empty aircraft." Steve Wright

 

"Good to see the council building for growth. Airport, sporting precinct, 4 lanes through Kawungan." Ryan Leman

 

"If the border is closed they will not fly here." Ann Smith

More Stories

fcletters fcopinions fcyoursay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to keep kids of out of jail, in jobs

        Premium Content Plan to keep kids of out of jail, in jobs

        Politics One Nation outlines top election issues in M’boro

        Number of COVID tests on Coast revealed

        Premium Content Number of COVID tests on Coast revealed

        Health The new figures come as Queensland passes a million tests

        Man allegedly used ‘violence’ to persuade witness to drop charges

        Premium Content Man allegedly used ‘violence’ to persuade witness to drop...

        News A man charged over an armed assault has pleaded not-guilty