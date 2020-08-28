YOUR SAY: Mystery hours leading up to teen’s death

Police at the scene on Clearwater Cres, Toogoom, where a teen’s body was found in the lake.

READERS react to news a teenager, found dead in a Toogoom lagoon, could have been in the water for more than two days.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"Regardless of the circumstances this is the saddest outcome for this family. It absolutely breaks my heart. There are just no words for such a tragedy."

Paula Hoare

"So very sad. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. I hope they will get some answers soon."

Natalie Adams

"So sad. My thoughts are with his family through this hard time."

Tamika Nicole Donovan

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Vanessa Searle-Felton

"Condolences to his family and friends. May the young man rest in peace."

Vicki Davis

"My deepest sympathy for the boy's family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Carol Michel

If you need support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.