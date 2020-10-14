YOUR SAY: Next gen baker hopes M’boro will embrace modern trading hours

TAKING OVER: Teresa Pham has plans to grow the family business.

READERS react to Teresa Pham from Maryborough’s French Hot Bread Shop, getting ready to take over the family business.

She’s also hoping other businesses think about extending their hours to create an “open for business” feel on the weekends.

“Always a delight to be served by you Teresa! Beautiful smile and you always get my name right. Thanks for the great service and best wish on the take over.” Julie Smith

“She is amazing in the business, I’m sure it will be a huge success for her.” Manda Buckley

“Such a wonderful story and beautiful family – wishing them all the best.” Christine Rosin

“Lovely lady, and well deserved! Well done Teresa.” Lorrin Michelle Bosel

“Good luck on your take over love this shop and your friendly nature.” Amanda Wroe

“Love that shop! Saw it when it first started and it was so small and then they moved and it’s just blossomed. Great job guys!” Krissy Lucas

“Beautiful family. Yummy food. Amazing service. Hard workers. Good on you Teresa.” Janita N Wayne Sheppard

“Well done the Pham family … all the very best Teresa.” Gloria Wilkinson

“Excellent business and wonderful friendly people running it. Nothing like sitting outside of a Sunday morning with a coffee and looking at the people passing by.” Olddig