YOUR SAY: Not all millennials are hopeless

Being glued to screens has resulted in the creation of a generation incapable of small talk, critical thinking and problem-solving.

AT AGES seven and nine, they can clean, know the value of money and how hard it can be to earn a wage and run a family.

Kids on the Fraser Coast are bucking the millennial trend of being absolutely hopeless when it comes to basic life and workplace skills.

Research shows young adults are comfortable putting themselves "out there" online, but all that time glued to screens has raised a generation incapable of small talk, critical thinking and problem-solving.

And that's not to mention their staggering inability to cook, draft a personal budget or change a tyre.

A shout out on Facebook revealed some Fraser Coast parents are getting in early to ensure their children are well equipped for the real world.

Alisha Borga said while her children weren't old enough to change a tyre yet, they could help cook and clean and knew about sacrifices in hard times and world issues, and had many other life skills.

Kathy Percival says her kids are independent people who teach her life skills.

Chris Johnson believes we're breeding a generation of self-entitled sooks.

Chronicle reader Charity Bullas thinks parents could be to blame for overcompensating and giving kids more.

"We do give them too many choices even as young children...I think that is because of the internet and smart phones most young people lack the ability to think for themselves and can't source information any other way, including face to face social interaction," she said.

"Twice in the last month a young person has walked straight out on the road and nearly have been run over because they are too busy looking at their phone."

Olivia Arthur thinks it's up to millennials' parents to spend time teaching children important life skills rather than leaving them in front of screens.

What's your generation?

Baby Boomer Generation 1946-1964

Generation X (Baby Bust) 1965-1979

Generation Y - The Millennial - Gen Next 1980-1995

Generation Z 1996-2010