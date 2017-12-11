Your say on cashless welfare card in southern town

The cashless card has been protested in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

CONCERN is rife in places such as the southwest Sydney suburb of Miller, in the wake of a proposal to trial an end to cash welfare payments.

We posted a story about the people of Miller, who are concerned at a proposal to introduce the cashless welfare card to the town.

The Social Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card) Bill 2017 proposes the trial to cut back on recipients buying drugs or alcohol.

Readers had their say on whether the introduction of the card was unfair or justified. .

Robert Reakes said the card would not work for everyone and may "drive people over the edge.”

"Having set cash and set amounts you must spend at certain stores is not useful to all,” Mr Reakes said. "I fully support Centrelink's current powers to intervene in people's finances who are proven incapable of budgeting. They can already allocate portions of payments to rent, bills, groceries and leave a small amount for personal use. While the cashless card system will cause some pause in the drug trade, the reactant increase in property crime will soon level out the black market economy, leaving only the one's who are really trying actually disadvantaged by the change,” Brodie Janet Millar wrote.

"That's the crux of the problem - with a cashless card people won't be able to buy drugs or alcohol. I don't want my taxes to buy drugs, alcohol or cigarettes. I do want my taxes to support people with necessities like rent and food,” Jan Morton wrote.

"And so the government should have control of the money us hard workers provide the bludgers... nothing worse than doll bludgers with a sense of entitlement,” Kane Cooper wrote.