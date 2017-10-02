What you think about Hanson's idea to raise legal voting age

The One Nation leader claimed that young people "have no idea" and "have no understanding of politics."

PAULINE Hanson wants Australia to look at raising the legal voting age to 21, which would slash the nation's youth vote by nearly one million people.

The One Nation leader claimed that young people "have no idea" and "have no understanding of politics."

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers took to Facebook to have a say on what they thought of the politician's proposal.

Julie Edwards said that it was the two-party preferred system that needed to be looked at instead.

"I know grown adults that refuse to vote, and some who have never enrolled to vote, because there is no one to vote for," Julie wrote.

Raelene Cous said: "My 12-year-old is more politically engaged then most 40 year olds."

Brodie Janet Millar would like the voting age to be 16-75.

"Sixteen-year-olds are conscious to be involved in decision making about their own future," Brodie said.

"As a young-ish Aussie I find it conflicting that our high population of older Aussies can vote down the future we are fighting for."

Dan Oakhill called Hanson's proposal "an absolute joke."

But Susie Huerta said it was a "good idea."

"Most are fresh out of school and don't care or have any clue, so just follow parents' vote," Susie said.

Serena O'Malley thinks the concept is just another publicity stunt.

"More random thought bubbles thrown out to grab attention," Serena wrote.

Plenty of readers gave the idea thumbs up with Kerryl Jones and Jade Foggin commenting by both simply writing "yes" on whether they agreed with the age change.

