Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: Opening national parks to tourists

Fraser Island wins best family camping spot in magazine awards.
Fraser Island wins best family camping spot in magazine awards. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

QUEENSLAND'S national parks could be opened up for tourists but not everyone is thrilled by the news.

The movement was expected to help push the state to reclaim its mantle as Australia's tourism capital.

Tourism and Events Queensland chairman said New Zealand had not "buggered up their national parks by opening tourism" but some Fraser Coast residents say otherwise.

Steve Kaminski: No. Check out the rubbish on the beach in Hervey Bay after holidays.

Fraser should be costly and difficult to access.

Suzanne Robi: No, K'gari is precious, a lot of people don't respect it or the dingoes.

They need to put a cap on how many tourists can be on the island at a time.

Sad to see rubbish alongside walking tracks and drunk people driving 4 wheel drives.

Always picking up rubbish on the bay foreshore.

Devyn Adams: NZ waterways have become some of the most polluted in today's history, national parks have been subjected to illegal killing of native fauna by tourists.

Flora have also been contaminated with infectious diseases and some national parks have been closed to the public (Waitakere Ranges).

All thanks to tourism and excessive public use.

Sherron McTaggart: No, it is being overrun as it is on the holidays.

Michael Simula: We allow commercial netting in our marine park, so why not?

Al Strong: Bring back sand mining at least the tracks will be fixed.

Steven Whitaker: Absolutely.

SJ Atkinson: Beach camp Pt Vernon! Income!

Topics:  editors picks fccommunity fcopinion fcyoursay national parks

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bay agent best in real estate business

Bay agent best in real estate business

One Agency's Damian Raxach was the automatic winner of Regional Salesperson of the Year.

WATCH: The moment a car collides with a truck on Bruce Hwy

Emergency crews attend a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, north of Maryborough.

Two cars and a truck were involved in the incident.

NUDE BEACHES: How Coast residents voted in poll

NO IF'S OR BUT'S: Plans to open a legal nude beach at dundowran have been shut down by the government.

Find out what Coast residents think about a clothing optional beach.

Fire fighters forced to cut car roof to free man

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.15am Sunday.

The man was trapped after his car left the road and rolled over.

Local Partners