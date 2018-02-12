Menu
YOUR SAY: organised fights shared on social media

Aspley State High School fight in the schoolyard.
Aspley State High School fight in the schoolyard.

FOOTAGE of organised fights in Queensland schools are being shared on social media, attracting hundreds of views.

For example a recent public account on Instagram featured half a dozen snippets of footage of scuffles at schools across the state's southeast.

Concerned Fraser Coast Chronicle readers have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts on this frightening trend, with many offering ideas of preventing this behaviour.

Krystle Wellings suggested it should be made illegal to film assaults without the intention of stopping it.

"Their faces might be blurred but they know who they are and are loving their 'fame'," Krystle said. "Maybe bullies could be sent to community service helping the disabled and hospitals? Maybe send them to boot camp?"

Sara Andrews said: "It's not a one solution fits all situation but I 100% agree that blasting it further on the web instead of reporting the videos straight away is wrong."

Danny Walker said mobile phone should be banned in school.

"That way no one can do any filming," said Danny.

Bob Brown agreed with Danny.

"There is no valid reason to have phones in school grounds," he wrote.

"We never had them and survived."

Lars Voigtlander recalled the cheering crowd to a school fight in the 1990s being given the cane.

"After that day I can't remember a single fight in the school grounds for the rest of the year.

"Old school principal but tell you what, it worked."

Ann Cameron said: "Hand their phones in 9am pick them up 3pm."

