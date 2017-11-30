Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Our fuel prices on the Fraser Coast fair?

MOTORISTS on the Fraser Coast are outraged about concerns that fuel companies are manipulating fuel prices ahead of Christmas. 

Hervey Bay's fair fuel price was $1.36 per litre while Maryborough's was slightly lower at $1.32 per litre on Wednesday.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the price increases were "incredibly unfair".

Chronicle reader Tina Louise said it wouldn't surprise her if fuel companies put their prices up at this time of the year. 

"Of course prices are on the rise before Christmas, Easter and any other part of the year that has holidays," she said. 

"As I say rich get richer while we the customer gets poorer."

Veronica Copeland agreed. 

"Why am I not surprised," she said. 

"Its always the same, ripping us all off at any chance they get. 

"Where is the regulating body?"

Another reader said we should be paying less than a dollar for fuel at the bowser. 

"The petrol companies have been shafting us for year," Shane Vermey said. 

Commenting on the rip off prices, Kerry Browning said we were already paying too much in taxes and fuel prices needed to come down.

Ralph Mounfield from the Torres Strait asked people to stop complaining. 

"We pay $3.30 a litre here," he said. 

With the high price of fuel it was no wonder teachers nurses and volunteers were not keen to do remote postings, Ralph said. 

Chronicle reader Julie Edwards feels ripped off. 

Tammy Bell suggests filling up just before Gympie where fuel is cheaper.

Topics:  fcopinion fraser coast your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Thieves helped themselves to whipper snipers, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and blowers.

ON TODAY: Celebrate 30 years of Maryborough Markets

Rebecca Myatt from Myatt Jewellers with a 9ct gold freshwater pearl and diamond pendant and earring set to be raffled for the 30th anniversary of the Maryborough Markets.

The first Maryborough Markets day ran in 1987.

How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

ROBERT QUINLAN, 46, lost 50kg in two years, and will fight for a NSW Masters Middleweight Title this weekend.

"I gave up Christmas Day to start my training regime.”

Tasman Venture is the top choice

WINNER: The Tasman Venture crew took out the People's Choice award.

The crew scored the title in a recent online poll.

Local Partners