YOUR SAY: Outrage over smashed sharks

Will it be repaired? One of Hervey Bay's favourite photo opportunity displays has been vandalised after years of hailing the once popular Hervey Bay Shark Show. Dimity Horridge expresses her disappointment in the senseless destruction.
READERS have voiced their outrage after news broke that vandals had smashed the iconic fibreglass sharks out the front of Urangan's now closed Shark Show.

The Esplanade's once-famous Shark Show was the scene of destructive vandalism on Monday night when one of the heads of the three fibreglass sharks were smashed in with an unknown object and the teeth removed.

Zjena Kljinskovic: What is wrong with people? If it's kids their parents need to be held accountable as well.

Sharee Ann Hemsley: That's terrible.... lots of people liked having there photos taken there

Linda Walker: Make them or parents pay for the damage

Patricia Hardy: How can they sleep at night? What's in their heads

Tracey Lowe: What idiots

Leigh Marsh: Seriously!? Oh my God... Lost for words

