YOUR SAY: People with chronic pain let down by law

AUSTRALIANS dealing with chronic pain – including a 15-year-old – have taken their own lives rather than live in pain after the botched introduction of restrictions to opioid medications.

From June 1 the government reduced the pack sizes of opioid medications to just ten tablets, banned repeat prescriptions and encouraged doctors to wean their patients off the drugs to reduce hospitalisations and deaths caused by the addictive drugs.

But patients and doctors say the inept roll out has caused untold misery with people left in pain and without support.

Here’s what you said on Facebook:

Wendy Owen: As a chronic pain sufferer due to several incurable medical conditions, I too was worried when the TGA changed the rules back in June. However if folk get on the TGA website & do a little bit of research, they’ll find that the new rules are not as restrictive or excluding as they think. There is even a FACT sheet specifically for chronic pain sufferers explaining the changes that will affect them.

Joanne Chapman: All that happens is you must see another doctor every 12 months to be reassessed. I have cancer and this is the process.

Brian D Branch: There’s been warnings for several years. And research has shown that what most people are experiencing is opium addiction, which is very damaging to the health, and why opium was banned in the first place over a hundred years ago. Using opium as a long-term painkiller is bad medical practice, that’s been propped up by dirty financial dealings from pharmaceutical companies for decades, along with falsified data, which was exposed a few years ago, with US state governments successfully suing for billions.

If this story raised issues for you, you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.