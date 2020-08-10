Menu
The dingo known as Yellow Tag feasting on a grouper on Fraser Island.
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Possibly pregnant dingo fitted with collar

Stuart Fast
10th Aug 2020 5:57 PM
CALLS are being made to remove a tracking collar from a pregnant Fraser Island dingo.

Cheryl Bryant, a member of Save the Fraser Island Dingoes, said one of the two dingoes wearing the tracking collars was expecting a litter.

The dingo, known as Blue Tag, was fitted with the device earlier this year.

Another dingo, called Yellow Tag, has been wearing a similar collar for more than a year and has been the subject of repeated calls to remove the device, especially after she seemed to lose condition earlier this year.

The Department of Environment and Science has been contacted for comment.

Here’s what you had to say on Facebook:

Linda Walker: Remove the collar, she seems in poor condition.

Toni West: Should not even be questionable ... remove it!

Karla Elizabeth Mitchell: Why are any dingoes wearing tracking collars? This is their natural habitat! If people can’t abide by the rules on K’Gari, then don’t go there!

Cheryl Chifley: I don’t understand why she’s wearing it anyway.

Lyall Caz Thompson: Put the collars on humans that feed them. Get the collars removed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

