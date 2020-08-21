YOUR SAY: ‘Racist’ Bluey episodes pulled from TV

READERS reacted to the ABC reworking two episodes of the cartoon Bluey because the term ‘ooga-booga’ used in the episodes was deemed racist.

According to an update provided by the network on its website, some viewers complained that an episode featured on ABC iview “included a term with racial connotations and a problematic history for indigenous Australians”.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

Theralphs: Political correctness gone mad from the wowsers. What next, do we ban the very Australian word “mate”, because it has sexual connotations?

My2sence: This is getting way too far out of hand. We don’t have to continually look for things that offend us.

Graemebowden: I am quite sure my Mum used this expression in the ‘40s and ‘50s. I think it was when she was helping us kids blow our nose. Never had any idea there were racial overtones.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Carolyn Lawrie: Well when I was a kid we used to use that to scare people, but I do believe it may be a derogatory name for Aboriginals.

Andrew Skerry: I want to know where ooga boogas come from and why they are offended.

Hannah Putt: Bloody hell. Since when was Urban Dictionary a reliable source?