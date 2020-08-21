Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A still from the cartoon Bluey. Photo: File
A still from the cartoon Bluey. Photo: File
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: ‘Racist’ Bluey episodes pulled from TV

Stuart Fast
21st Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS reacted to the ABC reworking two episodes of the cartoon Bluey because the term ‘ooga-booga’ used in the episodes was deemed racist.

According to an update provided by the network on its website, some viewers complained that an episode featured on ABC iview “included a term with racial connotations and a problematic history for indigenous Australians”.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

Theralphs: Political correctness gone mad from the wowsers. What next, do we ban the very Australian word “mate”, because it has sexual connotations?

My2sence: This is getting way too far out of hand. We don’t have to continually look for things that offend us.

Graemebowden: I am quite sure my Mum used this expression in the ‘40s and ‘50s. I think it was when she was helping us kids blow our nose. Never had any idea there were racial overtones.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Carolyn Lawrie: Well when I was a kid we used to use that to scare people, but I do believe it may be a derogatory name for Aboriginals.

Andrew Skerry: I want to know where ooga boogas come from and why they are offended.

Hannah Putt: Bloody hell. Since when was Urban Dictionary a reliable source?

fcletters fcletters to the editor fcopinion fcopinions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State's jobs growth hotspots revealed

        Premium Content State's jobs growth hotspots revealed

        Business Queensland has seven of the country’s top 20 regions for jobs growth over the past few months. Find out the areas that are hiring or reinstating workers.

        BREAKING: Vegetation fire burning near Torbanlea

        BREAKING: Vegetation fire burning near Torbanlea

        Breaking Fire crews are at the scene

        Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Premium Content Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Breaking Breakfast radio shows across regional Queensland axed