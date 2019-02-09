Menu
FUTURE FOR PIALBA'S YOUTH: Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba. Construction of the new skate park have started this week, with renovations to the car park starting next week.
YOUR SAY: Readers applaud Pialba Youth Precinct plans

Carlie Walker
9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
THE region has reacted with positivity to the unveiling of the concept plans for Pialba's Youth Precinct.

In the coming months, the area surrounding Seafront Oval and the adventure playground will be transformed into a $2.6 million youth hub for Hervey Bay.

"No more ad hoc builds for our masterplanned youth activity precinct," Christine Hogan said.

"And given this new skate park will not encroach on Seafront Oval to any great extent makes it an even more viable outcome.

"Will be great to see the smiles on our Fraser Coast kids' faces when it is completed."

Steve Mugger McCallum had a few extra suggestions.

FULL STORY: First images of Pialba Youth Precinct revealed

"This is great but instead of having all that garden shrub area why not have some shelters for shade and a few barbecues, make use of the area for practical purposes not just some boring shrubs."

Patricia Hardy also had a few ideas.

"Instead of all those shrubs why can't they make it flat for roller skating and put up some shades so people can enjoy," she wrote.

"The kids do need some shade there," Julie Arrowsmith added.

Raymond Taylor was thrilled by the prospect of the precinct.

"Awesome, it's about time," he wrote.

"It's gonna (sic) be a great environment there cos (sic) you'll get the breeze and can go for a swim to cool off."

Nikki Christopher said it was a great opportunity for the kids.

Shirley Ellingworth said she hoped the young and young at heart appreciated it and looked after it.

"There are many places that would love something like this," she wrote.

Bec Nightingale wasn't as enthusiastic.

"What a horrible idea," she wrote.

"I'm sure there are better things that money could be used for."

Mr McCallum responded, saying it would be a great place for kids to go.

"If they put in a few barbecues with just as many seats and shaded areas how could it possibly be a horrible idea creating and promoting outdoor activities for everyone."
 

