YOUR SAY: Fraser Coast readers divided over vaccines

Following a horror flu season, the Palaszczuk Government announced children between six months and five-years-old will be provided with free influenza vaccines as of next year.

After asking readers of the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Facebook whether they believed more vaccines should be free, there were a number of mixed responses.

Ryan Leman asked if people actually had a flue shot as he himself, had never had one.

Neither had Nicole Bunning who wrote she had never had a flu shot in her life but was lucky enough to have not had a cold yet this year.

Steven Minnegal responded saying the flu was not the same as a cold.

"If getting influenza was that easy we would all be dead before we could create a vaccine," he wrote.

"Just because you've been lucky doesn't make the vaccine any less important."

Allan J Smith was completely against the idea.

Raising the question of how a flu vaccines could work if the virus was constantly changing was Steve Kaminski.

"How can flu vaccines possibly work when the virus keeps mutating each year?" he wrote.

"Is it possible to produce a weakened version of a virus (which a vaccine is) when you don't know its composition?"

In response, Krystle Hardie said it was "all a scam".

"I believe the flu vaccine is the reason that flu season is getting worse each year," she said.

"Not to sound like a conspiracist, but maybe it's all part of a bigger plan that involves population control."

John Green agreed with Steven Minnegal that more vaccines should be made free.

