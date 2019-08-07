Menu
CRUEL VANDALISM: Tracey Messer at the site of Tom's Walk which was graffitied earlier this week. The vandalism has since been cleaned up but Ms Messer said it was still upsetting to hear about it.
CRUEL VANDALISM: Tracey Messer at the site of Tom's Walk which was graffitied earlier this week. The vandalism has since been cleaned up but Ms Messer said it was still upsetting to hear about it.
YOUR SAY: Readers furious after memorial gets vandalised

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
CHRONICLE readers have voiced their anger on the paper's Facebook page after vandals defaced the a community boardwalk constructed in memory of two beloved children.

The incident sparked outrage from the Fraser Coast community and the families of Tom Messer and Cooper Christensen.

Tom died of a blood disorder when he was eight, while Cooper lost his life to a brain tumour at six.

The boardwalk is split into two sections, each named after the boys, which stretch along the Esplanade and connect the seaside villages of Scarness and Torquay.

The vandalism has left Tom's mum Tracey Messer at a loss as to why anyone would deface a public memorial for her boy.

Jeffrey Dover: That is so heartbreaking and tragic. It sickens me this has happened.

Di Oliver: These boardwalks are beautiful. I cannot understand the mindset of these vandals. Beyond comprehension.

Jo Gillett: Why on earth they would want to is beyond me.

Alana West: How heartbreaking. What is bloody wrong with people these days? Bring back the wooden spoon.

Mitch Hiscox: The dregs at it again, come out from under to rock to search and destroy, to thieve to deface in the middle of the night and back of under before the sun comes up.

Dianne Hancock: This is absolutely disgusting.

 I just cannot understand why the vandals want to destroy something that is a memorial and a lovely boardwalk.

Kerrie Jamieson: It's happening because respect and responsibility has been replaced by thinking we deserve everything and no consequences for actions.

Elizabeth Winston: I do not nor comprehend why people do this.

It is absolutely disgusting.

Jane Andrews: This is disgusting and so heartbreaking to the families.

Michelle Cobb: That's so disrespectful.

Gus Warde: Senseless destruction. What's wrong with these people?
 

