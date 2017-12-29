Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: Readers outraged by hot cross buns in supermarkets

Some people were unhappy to see hot cross buns already at supermarkets.
Some people were unhappy to see hot cross buns already at supermarkets.
Carlie Walker
by

WITH Christmas barely over, some people have expressed outrage after hot cross buns were found to be already on supermarket shelves.

Greg Gersbach  said it was greed from the supermarkets and they should not be allowed to sell them.

Michael Gill said he was not religious, but supermarkets were sticking the next holiday season down people's throats before the first one was finished.

"We need to have a breather between season," he wrote.

Tina Louise also wasn't impressed, saying that it was "all about money and profits".

But others were thrilled that the buns were already available.

"They are now a non-significant gastronomic entity and as an atheist I couldn't care less as long as they taste good," Steven Whitaker wrote.

Nathan Allsworth said he might buy some today.

"Hot cross buns are awesome," he wrote.

Annette Brooker  said she would buy some as well, but from a local bakery.

Tim Day said hot cross buns were just food and it shouldn't matter when they were consumed.

"People eat fruit mince pies all year round and they are kind of a Christmas treat, so I don't see no difference," he wrote.

"If it was a chocolate Easter egg or something like that, that would be a little bit different."

Rebecca Andrews said those who didn't like it didn't have to buy them.

Mark Abbott said there was no religious significance to hot cross buns.

"They are buns. Enjoy them," he wrote.

"Bake them all year."

 But Wendii Easton pointed out the timing was off.

"Easter isn't till March."
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks fraser coast hot cross buns supermarkets

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Thousands flood to new waterslides

Thousands flood to new waterslides

Within one week of opening, WetSide's new waterslides have attracted more than 2000 children.

Glass smashed, left on slide at children's playground

DANGER: The smashed glass found at the bottom of a slide at Pialba Adventure Playground.

A mother found the shattered glass.

How Coast mum of six dropped 30kg in four months

AFTER: James, Bernadette, Alexis and Annabelle Simpson. Not pictured: Tahlia, Nick, Sam and Lacey Simpson.

On year ago, Bernadette Simpson made a promise to herself.

Fraser Coast leaders name top priorities for next year

The upgrade to Maryborough Hospital's emergency department is one of Bruce Saunders' top priorities.

It promises to be a fruitful year for the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners