YOUR SAY: Readers react to calls for full border closure

MANY Fraser Coast business owners would rather see the state's borders close again than be forced back into lockdown.

That is what Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook believes.

While the damage caused to the economy by not being able to freely welcome southern visitors was considerable, there were significant concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Ms Holebrook said she had been against the border closure in the first instance.

But now, seeing the spread of the disease, with the border open, she would rather the state be open for travel rather than risking another lockdown.

Here's what readers said on Facebook:

Janine Downie: Close the border now, how are our medical facilities to cope if we have a second wave with all these extra people in Queensland? 7000 arrived yesterday. How many in extras in total?

Cheryle Maybury: Definitely close the borders now, no one can come in because too many liars have ruined it.

Pete Pat: You can't shut the gate after the horse has bolted and all those people showed contempt for the law.

Jan Parker: Close the gates, same as WA-SA-NT and congratulations to Tassie. Smart states. Too late now.

Robyn Nicol: Too late, should have been shut days ago or never opened up. They give everyone days to get into Queensland, how crazy.