Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast business leaders. Top left, Stacy Gleich, bottom left Enzo Andreuzzi, top right, Sandra Holebrook, bottom right, Dallas Harch.
Fraser Coast business leaders. Top left, Stacy Gleich, bottom left Enzo Andreuzzi, top right, Sandra Holebrook, bottom right, Dallas Harch.
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Readers react to calls for full border closure

3rd Aug 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY Fraser Coast business owners would rather see the state's borders close again than be forced back into lockdown.

That is what Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook believes.

While the damage caused to the economy by not being able to freely welcome southern visitors was considerable, there were significant concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Ms Holebrook said she had been against the border closure in the first instance.

But now, seeing the spread of the disease, with the border open, she would rather the state be open for travel rather than risking another lockdown.

Here's what readers said on Facebook:

Janine Downie: Close the border now, how are our medical facilities to cope if we have a second wave with all these extra people in Queensland? 7000 arrived yesterday. How many in extras in total?

Cheryle Maybury: Definitely close the borders now, no one can come in because too many liars have ruined it.

Pete Pat: You can't shut the gate after the horse has bolted and all those people showed contempt for the law.

Jan Parker: Close the gates, same as WA-SA-NT and congratulations to Tassie. Smart states. Too late now.

Robyn Nicol: Too late, should have been shut days ago or never opened up. They give everyone days to get into Queensland, how crazy.

More Stories

fcletters fcopinion fraser coast your say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Coast fire brought under control

        UPDATE: Coast fire brought under control

        Breaking Grass fire starts on country road

        Gas leak closes Coast street, forces evacuations

        premium_icon Gas leak closes Coast street, forces evacuations

        News The leaking culprit had just been removed from a caravan

        PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in honour of ocean giants

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in honour of ocean giants

        Community Crowds gather on water to celebrate what whales mean to Bay

        How horses helped distract from disastrous year

        premium_icon How horses helped distract from disastrous year

        News Story behind special quarter-century milestone celebration