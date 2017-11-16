YOUR SAY: Readers react to higher prawn prices

Dan Greenhalgh from Urangan Fisheries with a tray of fresh prawns.

Dan Greenhalgh from Urangan Fisheries with a tray of fresh prawns. Alistair Brightman

READERS aren't thrilled at revelations they could be paying up to $45 a kilo for Christmas prawns, after a bad season.

Linda Carsley from Urangan Fisheries said the bottom line was there hadn't been the rain needed in estuaries for sufficient breeding which had a flow-on effect with supplies, impacting the price.

But Tim Gaffel wasn't having any of it.

"If there's a shortage it means quality will be down. Not worth it," Mr Gaffel said.

"Eat something else, when they can't sell them their prices will come down," Howard Hathaway said.

"Looks like an order from the Gold Coast or Mooloolaba for Christmas," Brendon Becker said.

Others questioned whether this was similar to last year's move.

Julie Edwards said this was something that happens every year.

"Lies and more lies... all of a sudden we have prawn shortage (meanwhile 1000s of boxes in storage)." Ms Edwards said.

Ray Steinert said king prawns were still being sold for $15 per kilogram.

"Oh... its come down from $50 to $45 a kilo now. Hmmm," Ruth Burgess said.

"So there will be no prawns this year Brittany Jeppesen," Janet Smith said.

David John Burns said this situation happened every year, and the cost always went up.

Geoff Rutherford said he paid that all year in Brisbane, and said living in the country had some "great advantages".

"I suspect that much of the catch is being sent overseas where they can get even a higher price. I believe free trade will cause many more shortages of what we produce here," Earl Nobbs said.