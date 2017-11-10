Menu
YOUR SAY: Readers react to politician debacle

BAY VISIT: State Opposition leader Tim Nicholls in Hervey Bay.
BAY VISIT: State Opposition leader Tim Nicholls in Hervey Bay.

THE State election is a hot topic for residents on the Fraser Coast with many weighing in on a clash between Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls.

While visiting the region, Mr Saunders called on Mr Nicholls to publicly apologise to the community for "sending our jobs overseas” relating to the Downer Rail contract.

In response, Mr Nicholls said Mr Saunders was "a failed ice-cream salesman”.

On a Facebook post by the Chronicle, Ben Collingwood commented on the matter saying he was not a fan of "mud flinging” but for a "failure” Mr Saunders had done some good.

"He's done a pretty grand job of securing funding for critical projects in the region,” he wrote.

"Brought back the pathology lab, traffic lights outside St Helens School for example ... we got none of that under the Newman government.”

Seconding this opinion was Ann Cameron saying "if only it had stopped there”.

For Sam Gibson, the debacle gave more incentive to vote for One Nation.

Neville Davies responded with "a vote for ON is a vote for the Cashless Welfare Card to be rolled out into our communities”.

Firing back, Sam Gibson said Mr Davies had mixed federal and state up with federal as "the fools” introducing the card rather than the state.

This didn't matter to Mr Davies who said regardless of it being a state, federal, local council issue, "all must be against the Cashless Welfare Card”.

Christine Hogan believed the comments were simply "childish behaviour and comments from any potential State Govt leader” while Pam Coles said it was a "nasty comment”.

