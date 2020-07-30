YOUR SAY: Readers react to top stories

Deputy Premier Steven Miles talks about the new Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Photo: File

Deputy Premier Steven Miles talks about the new Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Photo: File

HERE'S how readers reacted to the story:

QLD CONFIRMS THIRD NEW CORONAVIRUS CASE.

ONLINE COMMENTS

"Exactly why did these women feel it was OK NOT TO ISOLATE when they returned? They've now potentially been the start of an outbreak in QLD." - Alyve Raven, Pialba

"And it begins. Selfish behaviour by ignorant people will be Queensland's downfall. Shut the border now." - Kyleigh S, Australia

"Why were these ladies allowed to go back out into the community without being quarantined for 14 days first? Security needs to more vigilant at checkpoints! It only takes one person to create a problem like that in Victoria! This is very worrying for Queenslanders." - Petwenerty, Mackay

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"And they bar us from going to NSW areas where there have been zero infections. Pretty sad that everyone gets disadvantaged because of the stupid minority not doing the right thing." - Tesha Jayne

"Good luck with that (closing the borders) … if they really want to get in they will do so." - Carolyn Lawrie

"Just close the borders already!" - Kerry Houghton

