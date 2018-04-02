YOUR SAY: Readers react to vicious dog attack

WHEN Margaret Hodgson's silky maltese, Danny, was attacked by two large canines while at an off-leash beach, she thought her beloved pet would be ripped in half.

Danny was attacked while at an off-leash beach in Urangan two weeks ago just weeks after another dog was viciously attacked in Eli Waters.

The attacks have sparked outrage among the community with many believing all dogs should be on a leash at all times or dog owners should take more responsibility.

Here's what our readers had to say:

Jodie Grech: "All dogs should be kept on the leash at all times when outside their home..."

Miriam Johnson: "ALL dogs should be on a lead. No exceptions!"

Kimberlee Angel: "God, how hard is it to keep your dogs on a leash?"

"Poor lady and her little dog."

Katrina Benson-Riphagen: "I think all dogs should be on a leash, regardless of size.

"My dad always taught that you never trust a dog and this is so true.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

"Just like people, they have their moods. Little dogs have the potential to be just as annoying as big dogs, especially if the owner lets them keep yapping, as I have seen before."

Angie Fletcher: "This makes me so mad.

"We take our little dog for a walk every day to Torquay beach.

"It is not a leash free beach but every day I watch people get to the beach and unleash their dogs big or small.

"When you own a little lap dog it's terrifying in case a big dog harms our dog. My heart goes out to the lady that has to deal with her poor dog being harmed."

Debbie Brown: "All dogs should be on a leash.

"We have two large dogs that are always leashed when out walking (and) we have trouble with all sizes of unleashed dogs running up to them.

"Not all dogs appreciate being harassed by another dog.

"Please keep all dogs on leads."

Marie Barnes: "This is why I don't like to walk my girl.

"We have had numerous close calls out here at Toogoom especially during school holidays. Scares me now."