Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four-year-old Thunder is being sold for $1700.
Four-year-old Thunder is being sold for $1700. Contributed
Environment

YOUR SAY: Readers want to bring home sad kookaburra in cage

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PHOTO of a kookaburra stuck in a cage in the United States has triggered a sad response from Fraser Coast Chronicle readers.

Australian laws state that it's illegal to keep a kookaburra as a pet, but such laws don't exist in the US state of Virginia, where the bird was found.

While there has been a groundswell of support to bring the bird back to its native country, the Department of Agriculture said that wouldn't happen.

But that didn't stop the residents of our region from wishing the bird could return to its native land.

RELATED COVERAGE: Is this the world's saddest kookaburra?

Andrea Mackander: "It would have been smuggled out there somehow and needs to be returned here poor thing."

Ann Smith: "So it could go to a zoo or wildlife park instead of a cage in a pet shop."

Adriana Monzo: "It was bred there so there are more...sad really."

Jan Saint: "How did this bird get out of our country."

Marian Lynch: "Let him go. He will survive if near some forest and eucalyptus trees. Snakes and lizards will help."

Rebecca Andrews: It can't even live in the wild over there as it would be the only one.

Liz Meyer: "Let's all help him to come home again."
 

More Stories

cage kookaburra united states your say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Journo Jess is losing locks for prostate cancer today

    Journo Jess is losing locks for prostate cancer today

    News This story isn't about me, it's about two incredible men who inspire me

    • 29th Mar 2019 9:55 AM
    National sprint car champ has eyes on M'boro victory lane

    National sprint car champ has eyes on M'boro victory lane

    News Scheuerle believes he has a responsibility as national champion

    • 29th Mar 2019 9:42 AM
    M'boro home-grown talent aims to be series frontrunner

    M'boro home-grown talent aims to be series frontrunner

    News "It's good fun and its addictive. Once you start, you're hooked"

    • 29th Mar 2019 9:35 AM
    Coin flip to decide direction of Cannon Ball Run

    Coin flip to decide direction of Cannon Ball Run

    News Hutchison's eyes on the stock shield

    • 29th Mar 2019 9:30 AM