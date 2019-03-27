Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The old flour mill in Maryborough will be demolished this week.
The old flour mill in Maryborough will be demolished this week. Alistair Brightman
News

YOUR SAY: Readers weigh in on flour mill demolition

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READERS had a strong response to news Maryborough's historical flour mill will soon be reduced to rubble as demolition crews begin dismantling the site.

Maryborough-based company Hose Family Trust will undertake demolition works at the Dominion Flour Mill.

Ann Cameron: "Been talking this for years. Will it actually happen?"

Ben Collingwood: "Excellent news."

Jay Miller: "I thought it was heritage-listed."

Zacchary Kevin Body: "Please God tell me something else is gonna be put there!"

Trina Simpkin: "Served its purpose, has no use as a flour mill any more. But it would have been nice to see it remodelled and revamped and used again, keeping some of its heritage features, e.g. a marketplace, with fruit and veg, butcher, florist and another coffee shop. I'd be interested in knowing what is going to be built there instead."

Raine Dinnington: "Been an eyesore for far too long I think."

Kyle Chay: "Who cares what's with this town and their heritage? No one cares for it build some new things."

Matthew Thomas: "So sad a little of Maryborough's heritage and history being demolished ... surprised it's not being moved down to Hervey Bay."

Des Thompson: "Wouldn't mind some of the timber out of it."

Owey Finch: "Be an eyesore gone."

Nicole Fischer: "This makes me so sad ... I have always dreamed of owning this building ... I have so many plans for it lol."

Marian Wade: "Such a shame but the world moves on."

Leigh Marsh: "So sad, I love driving past it. Remembering old memories."

Christine Bryant: "More history gone. Ran amok there a few times."

Gerard Lawson: "Oh well, there's more of Maryborough's history gone, it's sad because it was a good old town to grow up in, there's no work or money there any more."

Gayle Wixon: "My dad worked at the flour mill."

Dan Collins: "Should have happened decades ago."
 

More Stories

fccouncil flour mill maryborough your say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused Red Rooster robber hopped up on cane toad poison

    premium_icon Accused Red Rooster robber hopped up on cane toad poison

    Offbeat AN ACCUSED robber claims to have no memory of his alleged crimes because he was high on cane toad poison

    Building industry taskforce starts work

    premium_icon Building industry taskforce starts work

    News Building industry taskforce gets down to work

    Shooters' open season after rifle range sold to council

    premium_icon Shooters' open season after rifle range sold to council

    News New life is being breathed into the Maryborough Rifle Range

    Bravery, service of police officers recognised

    premium_icon Bravery, service of police officers recognised

    News Bravery, service of police officers recognised