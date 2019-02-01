YOUR SAY: Readers weigh in on student dragged by principal

THE Fraser Coast has had a mixed reaction to a shocking video that showed a young boy being dragged across the floor of a school by the principal.



The video, taken on a mobile phone, shows Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner dragging a student by the arm across school grounds.



The principal has since been stood down pending an investigation.



Several of those commenting wondered what the child had done to deserve such treatment.



"There's a reason this kid is already behaving in a way that necessitates him being removed like this," Narelle Butler said.



"What's he supposed to do if the kid's uncontrollable?" Rex Murray added.



Steve Wright said he'd seen something similar in the past.



"Nothing new about that," he wrote.



"One of my fellow Tafe teachers once dragged a student by his ear all the way up to our director of studies office when he was caught damaging equipment."



Jayde Thomas had a similar experience.



"On my school excursion in Year 4, one of the teachers kicked one of the students up the backside in front of everyone," she wrote.



Jules Morris said something similar had happened to her child and he had never been the same since.



"Hates school," she wrote.



Jennifer Browning wondered what the protocol was for removing a child from the classroom for bad behaviour, for the safety of the teacher and other students.



She said the principal wasn't injuring the child.



"The principal is not showing any signs of anger. He is removing a child from a situation in a controlled manner," she wrote.



Nikki Jacobson said she felt sorry for the principal.



"Disgusting way to treat this principal who has handled this carefully and gently," she wrote.



"No wonder we have good teachers leaving the industry and a skill shortage."

