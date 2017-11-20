Menu
YOUR SAY: Reduce registration fees

WHICH political party competing to govern the State of Queensland is going to assist the pensioner in regard to the registration of our motor vehicle?

In NSW a pensioner needs to hold Third Party Insurance but does no have to pay registration fees.

Add on Comprehensive Insurance of $370+ brings my fees to over $800 just to be able to drive on a road.

In my case I only average 100 kilometres per week and rarely exceed 60 to 80 kilometres per hour.

This shows on my tyres that are over three years old and were inspected by a vendor who reported that I had many kilometres wear on them before I needed to change them.

The majority of pensioners in this region need a vehicle to be able to do shopping or to attend various medical and other necessary appointments.

Because of the size of the area and the population, economically we cannot support a frequent bus service, and even if it could, I would have to walk up-hill for at least 1/2 kilometre to the nearest bus stop.

At 90 years old, because I am fortunate to be reasonably fit, I would still find the effort taxing.

There are hundreds of us in the same position and it gets worse for those people miles from the amenities, so we resort to driving at great cost to all of us.

So when is the government going to give pensioners the same sort of financial relief as in an adjacent state?

T W PEZANT,

Torquay

Topics:  fcopinion letter to the editor registration fees your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
