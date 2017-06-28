YOUR SAY: Residents say no to Esplanade speed change

Banana Bender shop owner Troy Ignatenko is in support of lowering the speed limit along the Charlton Esplanade.

THERE'S still time to have your say on the proposed speed limit change for the Esplanade, but most Hervey Bay residents think it should stay untouched.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is currently undertaking community consultation on the proposal to lower the speed limit from 50 to 40kmh along the Esplanade. Submissions close tomorrow.

The proposal aims to improve safety of motorists and pedestrians, that would effect suburbs of Scarness, Torquay and Urangan.

A Chronicle poll of 112 residents revealed 74% of voters don't want the speed limit lowered, while another 25% voted in favour of the change.

Hervey Bay resident Sue Brooks said the speed limit was fine the way it is.

"Council simply needs to construct passing lanes at Elizabeth and Queens Sts to enable traffic to safely pass right-hand turning vehicles,” she said.

Jodie Tangikara said 50kmh was "slow enough, and the majority of people slow down when busy anyway.”

Ashley Godfrey said even with lowered limit, the actual speed limit was much lower during the peak tourism season.

"Some people don't drive above 25kmh anyway,” she said.

John Cid said the council needed to fix holes along the town roads

Fraser Coast acting mayor George Seymour said the council would be considering the community feedback before another decision is made.