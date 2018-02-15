YOUR SAY: Should Barnaby Joyce stay or should he go?

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce attends a statement on the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

THERE was a huge reaction to a story the Chronicle shared about Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who is facing fresh questions over his salary and working arrangements with former media adviser Vikki Campion, after the Nationals rallied around the embattled MP.

Mr Joyce is set to serve as acting Prime Minister next week when Malcolm Turnbull travels to the US on an official visit, however he is facing a range of queries about his expenses and relationship with Miss Campion, who is now pregnant with his child.

We asked on Facebook - should he stay or should he go?

Suey Mac: "He should go.”

"Not because he cheated on his wife (as awful as that is) and took up with a member of his staff 18 years his junior (what was she thinking?), but because he has gamed the system and cheated the Australian people.

"He has rorted the parliamentary expenses system whilst preaching to ordinary Australians about austerity.”

Peter Doré: "If one must go, shouldn't they all go?”

James Howlett: "If he has any integrity he would resign his position without any pension or any other perks.”

Tony Geritz: "Sack him, any politician who does this should be sacked, I believe it's called stealing.

"Too much of this goes on with politicians.”

Serena O'Malley: "With the right tools and support, I think he can be rehabilitated and something like this will never happen again.”

Nigel Youngman: "Sack the grub.”

Andrea Lesmond: "Love the politicians who are throwing stones...bet they are squeaky clean.”