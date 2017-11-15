Your say on ban to climb Ayres Rock

Chronicle readers have had their say on the ban to climb Ayres Rock.

SHOULD climbing Ayers Rock be banned?

The Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park board thinks so and has voted unanimously to ban the activity from 2019.

But what do you think? Fraser Coast Chronicle readers took to Facebook to have their say after a letter writer said the ban on climbing Ayers Rock (Uluru) was a misguided decision.

Rebekka Smith said friends who have visited the famous attraction have told her stories of how locals throw rubbish on the rock.

"So why should people be stopped when they have more respect?" Rebekka said.

Pam Coles recently visited Uluru, and was informed by a ranger that climbing the rock was a health and safety issue.

"If someone has an accident or heart attack up there, the rangers are not allowed to go up and help," Pam said.

"A helicopter has to come in from Alice Springs get the people down, they may even have to stay up there overnight."

Josh Baumann criticised the Chronicle for revisiting the issue.

"Trying to drive that wedge even further between Aboriginal people and other Australians or what?" Josh said.

Donna Laycock shared a tragic story from her time visiting Uluru.

"I still remember a school excursion that went terribly wrong with two boys misbehaving playing leapfrog, and went over the side," Donna said.

"The plaques up there tell a very sad story of how many lives have been lost."

Gus Warde thinks banning climbing will mean fewer tourists in the area.

"There are already many tourist buses that pull up for a photo and a glass of wine and leave," Gus said. "Restricting access to the rock will probably increase the number of people that don't bother to do any more than stop for a photo."