YOUR SAY: Should euthanasia be legalised?

The Fraser Coast Chronicle asked its readers on Facebook on their opinion on euthanasia, and whether it should be legalised.
ALMOST every family has a story about a loved one who died a bad death.

Toni West commented online saying people should have a choice on their death, particularly if they are suffering.

"We have no problem allowing animals a peaceful departure so why all the hoo-haa over humans," Toni said.

"It's a no brainer, legalise euthanasia."

Lynn Jones has a similar stance.

Do you think euthanasia should be legalised?
Do you think euthanasia should be legalised?

"My dad passed away three months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer," Lynn said.

"Ten years later and my heart still breaks remembering what he went through.

"I'm with Toni, we are allowed to euthanase our pets so the same should be allowed for terminally ill humans."

Annie McConnell said anyone who doesn't think euthanasia is right should visit a nursing home or palliative care

"My dad died of motor neuron disease, a slow torturous death that I would not wish on anyone," Annie said.

Tris Robertson wrote: "I think it should be legalised especially when it is beyond a shadow of doubt the patient is terminal."

Dee Rogerson shared a heartbreaking personal story.

"My nan lies in an aged care facility bed wearing nappies with absolutely no quality of life whatsoever," Dee said.

"This once strong, proud, pioneering woman is nothing but a shell of her former self and it breaks my heart that she may have some mental inkling of what is happening to her."

"I never want my kids to have to deal with me like that."

