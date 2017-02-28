YOUR SAY: Should P-platers be supervised by their parents?

WENDY Jane's son won't be going for his p-plates until she knows he is capable of driving in all conditions.

"So it that means keeping his L plates two years, that's how it is," she said.

Her reaction comes after a report revealed parents are being urged to keep supervising their kids behind the wheel after they graduate from their learner licences.

Queensland Government statistics show young drivers are six times more likely to be involved in a serious crash when they move from their learner licence to provisional licence.

Wendy Jane believes kids are in too much of a hurry to get their provisional licence.

"I think we as parents shouldn't push them to get their L plates...17 or 18 is early enough, let their brains kick in a bit I say before we hand them a license to have a accident," she said.

Diane Midgley Funke believes a driver awareness course is the best way to equip young drivers for the roads.

"Two of our daughters have done this and it is well worth it to teach them important skills and greater awareness as a driver," she said.

Taleese Penna said she saw a P-plate driver exiting McDonald's in Hervey Bay this week who she believes needed supervision.

Jade Gardner Maher Foggin thinks the government should be re-testing their driving instructors.

"My two daughters got their drivers licences way to easy without having to reverse park, do hill starts or various other required markers we did back in the mid to late 80's," she said.

Cindy Littlejohn says it's a known fact that 30% of our young drivers are killed in car accidents within the first 12 months of obtaining their P-plates and driving unsupervised.

"It is not a matter of wrapping our kids in cotton wool, it's a matter of saving their lives," she said.

