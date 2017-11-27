YOUR SAY: Should there be a tax on junk food?

If you regularly eat junk food your body can learn the behaviour and trigger cravings when you're not hungry.

If you regularly eat junk food your body can learn the behaviour and trigger cravings when you're not hungry.

AS preschoolers get fatter with one in five Australian 2 to 4-year-olds now classsified as overweight, we asked readers if a tax on junk food and sugery drinks is needed.

Lars Voigtlander thinks forcing the big supermarkets to stop all the half price specials on crappy junk food and instead have half price specials on nutritious food would go a long way. "Sadly a lot families probably can't afford a healthy diet these days," Lars said.

Jan Morton doesn't think putting a tax on junk food will work.

"No, it's the parents with a child in a stroller with a cup of hot chips in its hand and the slightly older child with a can of cola," she said.

"Give kids nutritious snacks and water to drink and make fast food an occasional treat," Jan said.

Chronicle reader Allan Kirkegaard thinks a tax would help.

"Then again I have seen first hand healthy fitness freaks die," Allan said.

David Cox said life is too short for these taxes.

Tamara Webb doesn't believe a tax on junk food and sugery drinnks will help anyone but the government's pockets.

"Lower prices on healthy foods," she said.

"Don't raise prices on everything else.

"Even make free indoor playgrounds so mums with low incomes can take their (chubby) toddlers to have a great play without over heating or without the weather changing if they can go out or not."

Janet Spann says it won't stop people eating junk and is just another excuse to put a new tax on everyone.

"People who eat junk will always eat junk, same as smokers and drinkers," she said.

"It achieves nothing except a strain on the household budget."