Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

YOUR SAY: 'A smack never did me any harm'

Does smacking hurt children? people have many different opinions.
Does smacking hurt children? people have many different opinions. Nat Bromhead
Carlie Walker
by

THE residents of the Fraser Coast have responded strongly to a new study that said smacking a child was making them more aggressive and anti-social.

The comments were made in response to a post on the Chronicle's Facebook page.

Jason Miller said he was smacked as a child when he did something wrong.

"It's called discipline and that's something kids don't have these days or any respect," he wrote.

Janet Spann said the findings were "rubbish".

"I'm neither aggressive or anti-social and I had my fair share of smacks as a kid," she wrote.

"Today's society has no respect, there is no discipline and no consequences if you do something wrong."

Narelle Buller also disagreed with the findings in the study, while Shirley Ellingworth said she had been smacked without any ill-effects.

"I was respectful to others and could be taken anywhere, my parents knowing l would behave," Ms Ellingworth said.

"Today a great-grandma, all the above are still part of me.

"Therefore a smack did not damage or hurt me mentally in any way.

"A smack is good, when needed, to remind us of expectations.

"We have a load of unruly young people with no respect for anyone but themselves."

Joy Turnbull said if smacking was used in moderation and at the correct time it did not make tiny people into monsters.

Robin Millis, however, said he did not believe anyone should be smacking their children.

He said there were better ways to discipline children if parents put in the time and effort to bring up the future generations the right way.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser coast opinion smack

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

A CAR has been run off the road in alleged road rage incident.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rain no dampener on CBD Extravaganza

4650 CBD Extravaganza - Courtney Wicks and Cameron Bates from Parkside on Adelaide Cafe and Dessert Bar.

A range of local businesses were on display.

premium_icon Burnt beauty queen cuts deal on ice charge

Felicia D’Jamirze before and after the grenade explosion that burnt her face.

“I felt like my hair was on fire,'' victim of police raid told TV show

Last chances to meet your candidates before Election Day

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held at Aquavue Cafe on Tuesday.

Two forums will be held on Tuesday.

Local Partners