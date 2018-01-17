Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: Speed camera signs to disappear

Inge Hansen
by

THE Labor party has been accused by the LNP of using speed cameras to raise revenue rather than save lives.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said in 2015 the Palaszczuk government removed the requirement for mobile speed cameras to display a "speed camera in use" sign to inform drivers.

We asked our readers if they have any sympathy for speeding drivers and if they agree with the changes.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH COMMUNITY OPINION PIECES HERE>>

Here's what they had to say.

Rozy N Andy Mason: Nope! Wish more would get caught. Driving 60(km) along Boat Harbour (Drive) in double lanes, there's always people zooming past me. Don't speed and you don't need to worry.

Cory Bush: Of course it's revenue raising if you don't know they are there you keep speeding if you know they are there you slow down. So the emphasis on this is to gain money not make people go slower.

Lorraine Edwards: It's got me baffled why people complain about speeding fines when they are totally able to avoid it. Simple, don't exceed the (speed) limit = no fine and no revenue raised.

Helen Maffescioni: No sympathy for speeding drivers, drink drivers, drug drivers.

Jason Weston: They don't even place the signs in a visible position even then they can detect ya speed from 1km away.

Janet Spann: No if u don't speed u won't get fined - simple isn't it. Why do you need a sign? So you can slow down past radar than speed up when you past it.

Ashlee Hold: Just think if no one speeds, no one gets fines. Amazing!

Kerryl Jones: Over speed limit a bit. Shouldn't warrant a fine.

Trudi Marting: No sympathy at all.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fcopinion fcyoursay speed cameras

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

BIG tides, murky waters and plenty of herring are bringing sharks in closer to shore.

Solar firm wound up over debt claims

Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo)

Companies say Wide Bay solar firm owes nearly $89,000

BOM forecaster says early cyclone weather model unreliable

A Weather Zone model which shows cells that appear to look like a cyclone forming off the east coast was posted on Bundaberg Weather's Facebook page.

"We're keeping an eye on it at this stage."

Young children lived in house with drug making

With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens.

During the crime spree she also failed to stop for police

Local Partners