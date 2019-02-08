Menu
YOUR SAY: Subbies go unpaid as businesses go bust

Carlie Walker
by
8th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
READERS have shared their thoughts after it was revealed that more than 50 building companies had collapsed in Queensland since 2013, with more than 7000 subbies left unpaid.

No criminal charges have been laid against any of the major companies in that time despite industry figures estimating $500m has been left owing to subcontractors.

The Queensland Government has been warned more major developers could collapse this year, leaving thousands more subcontractors out of pocket, if urgent action isn't taken to clean up the state's construction industry.

Ben Collingwood said authorities weren't doing enough to ensure subcontractors would be paid.

"QBCC is a toothless tiger," he wrote.

"It should be empowered to act much sooner, not just after a subbie makes a complaint about not being paid."

Christine Hogan said the subbies were often the ones who lost out.

"Unfortunately it is a trickle down effect," she wrote.

"When the building contractors don't get paid their progress payments and/or they are held up for many months in workmanship quality disputes then it is the poor old subbies and their suppliers who ultimately suffer the consequences.

"It is so much easier for a building company to start up all over again with a new company name than it is for the poor old subbie who has lost his house and everything else involved."

Gus Warde was concerned by the news.

"Bankrupting a company seems to be the popular method to cease trading and they seem to have no trouble at doing it over and over again," he wrote.

Robert Macfie said it was a sign of an economic downturn and subbies were always the first to suffer.

John Ferguson said building enterprises were over-trading.

"Carrying on a scale of operations beyond their financial capacity," he wrote.

 

