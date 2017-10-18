YOUR SAY: Support for high rises ahead of council vote

THE Fraser Coast has responded to news that high rises could soon be a reality at Urangan.



A development application for two 20 storey buildings in Urangan will be voted on by councillors on Thursday.



If successful, the green light will be given for Anscape Pty Ltd to start planning for the development of the skyscraper complex.



One the Chronicle's Facebook post, the reaction was mixed.



Christine Hogan said 10 storeys was high enough.



Jason Frazer said the development would mean growth.

"Hervey Bay can't stay a retirement village forever," he wrote.



"(It) would be a welcome addition if it goes ahead.



"We need something - everything else gets knocked on the head due to whingers."



Peter Dickson said anything that added value or employment opportunities for future generations in Hervey Bay always got voted down.



Steve Wright said two skyscrapers at Urangan could then mean open slather for the rest of the Esplanade.



"Surfers Paradise, Mooloolaba and Hervey Bay all exactly the same," he wrote.



Mattie Bell said he had lived in the region his whole life and would be stoked to see some real progress.



"We have had some big businesses want to come here but the whingers stop them," he said.



Tania Benton said the demand wouldn't be there to fill the buildings, but Deb Mundy said anything that would bring a few more jobs would be great.



Alan McDonald said Hervey Bay needed the project, while Janie Wild was also supportive.



"Go for it. Let's see some progress," she said.

