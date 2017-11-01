News

YOUR SAY: Swooping magpies

Magpies are active during nesting season.
Inge Hansen
by

IT IS official - Queensland endures the most magpie attacks in the country.

Fraser Coast residents have been quick to share their own experiences with the black and white birds, after data was released highlighting the number of attacks.

On a Facebook post by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, readers expressed their thoughts on the matter.

A swooping magpie on Nissen St in Hervey Bay left Michelle Galbraith with no choice but to stop walking her usual route.

However, she said it was no big deal as she was only doing "what all parents do - move on".

It seems the magpie on Nissen St is relatively well known, with Noelene Kemmis Hunt also having a run-in with the bird.

"August/September was bad. Was bad attacking me on (a) bike and saw a guy walking in other direction across the road so (the magpie) hid behind a low bush to attack him," she wrote.

"Very sneaky and relentless. Guess I need to carry a kilo of steak, as some say if you feed them they are okay."

Amanda Lindic said her six-year-old son had been attacked and scratched on the eye on his way to school.

"Parks and wildlife should remove these birds or whoever wants to take on the responsibility. Otherwise one day maybe something awful and cruel might happen to them."

Magpies are no issue for Jay Miller who says he feeds them, trusts them and the birds trust he won't hurt them.

Roddy Smith had a particularly comical encounter.

"When I was sitting outside having my morning coffee and biscuit, and the magpie came down and stole my biscuit," she wrote.

