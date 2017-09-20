YOUR SAY: Top 5 kid-friendly restaurants on the Fraser Coast

IT is the school holidays and what better way to treat the kids than with a family outing at a kid-friendly restaurant.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking you where are the top kid-friendly restaurants to take the kids these school holidays.

Here are your top five.

1. WESTSIDE TAVERN

There is an undercover kids playground to keep the little ones occupied along with entertainment and a pool table for the big kids of the family.

When it comes to food, there are plenty of options dedicated to the kids with their very own menu.

Kids also get free ice-cream with their meal!

There is indoor and outdoor dining.

If you decide to dine outdoors you can keep an eye on the children with the playground in close proximity.

- 195 Gympie Road, Tinana.

2. TEMPT ME CAFE & PIZZERIA

If you want tasty food and value for money, take the kids along to Tempt in Maryborough.

Everyone loves their famous burgers and sweet treats and you won't blow the budget with kids meals starting at $6.50.

Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria are offering COOL Cupcake Decorating Classes over the School holidays.

The classes are open to all ages and parents are more than welcome to join in the fun!

- 302/a Alice street, Maryborough.

A delicious burger at Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria. Contributed



3. HAPPY DAYS DINER

If you haven't taken the kids to this 50's American themed restaurant, it's a must visit spot during the school holidays.

The diner sells retro-style food and beverages in a neon and vinyl setting.

The walls are covered in old records and posters of sleek-haired singers and curvaceous women, a waitress wearing rollerskates as she brings over your milkshake and memories of Happy Days' Fonzie Fonzarelli.

One of the favourites is their huge and delicious milk shake creations.

- 352 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Valerie Horton





4. RSL HERVEY BAY

Nothing beats the good old RSL in Hervey Bay.

Voted by you as one of the best kid-friendly restaurants to take the kids, the RSL has a kids fun centre and a gaming room and FREE courtesy bus for the adults.

It is a great spot for the whole family.

- 11 Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay.

5. BELL HILLTOP TAKEAWAY

If you'd prefer to grab takeaway and head to your favourite spot with the kids, Bell Hilltop has been voted by you as one of the best.

There is a $5 school holiday special until the end of the month just for the kids during the school holidays.

One of the favourites is their chips and gravy.

- 11 Boys Avenue, Maryborough.

Do you have another kid friendly restaurant you'd like to add to the list? Comment below and tell us why you love it.