YOUR SAY: Tracking collar removed from dingo

The dingo known as Yellow Tag wearing its tracking device on Fraser Island.

The dingo known as Yellow Tag wearing its tracking device on Fraser Island.

READERS react to a controversial collar used to track a Fraser Island dingo being remotely removed from the animal.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"People are the problem on Fraser Island not the dingoes, stop feeding them, getting close to them. people are the ones to blame for dingoes taking food, attacking. It's their home." Lyn Doyle

"None of the dingoes should have collars. Leave the poor animals alone. Who needs to know exactly where they live? It's a joke. They live on an island. I have camped on Fraser Island for 40 years. Never had a problem with them, mostly people causing there own problems." Cam Wilkie

"Wouldn't need to track the dingoes on Fraser Island if stupid people would learn to just leave them alone." Jade Bryan

"Wildlife should be treated exactly as that, wild. People need to stop feeding them and habituating them." Stella Pestrin

"It's a wild animal, if you don't want to get hurt, don't go into their environment." Tia Ivy Walsh

"It's a tracking device, not something that stops it from attacking people. You wear that heavy thing around your neck 24/7." Robyn Ridgewell Mathews