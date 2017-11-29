YOUR SAY: Viral photo reaches global audience

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have weighed in on a photo that made global news recently.

A photo taken of a paramedic standing with a terminally ill woman as she looked out to the beach on a stretcher in Hervey Bay tugged at the heart strings of many.

The woman was on her way to the hospital when one of the paramedics transporting her offered to take her to the beach, something she dearly loved.

On the Chronicle's Facebook post, readers shared their appreciation for the act of kindness.

Gordon Lyford said a bit of kindness goes a long way.

"Well done, a bit of special time for someone running out of it," he wrote.

"Nice touch with the sand and sea water in a bucket, clearly gave the lady some peace."

Annette Brennan said it was a "very touching act of kindness".

The news reached as far as Germany according to Margaret Marlow who said a friend in Germany sent her the article.

"Well done ambos. You are the special people of this world," she said.

Debbie Kurikka said she heard the touching story was also published in UK papers.

To Kay Youngberry said it was nice to see those involved were in the news for "something nice".

Stephen Fletcher believed the duo were deserving of Australian of the Year.

Bernadette Simpson shared her belief the area was blessed with "brilliant ambulance officers".

An opinion echoed by Christine Hogan and Sue Powers. who said it was a "touching story".

"Above and beyond the call of duty, really," Ms Hogan wrote.

"Compassionate, feeling, caring, front line emergency service workers."