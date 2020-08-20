Menu
Generic injection. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Virus vaccine will be ‘mandatory’

Stuart Fast
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
READERS react to Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he intends to make a COVID-19 vaccine "as mandatory as possible" for all Australians once it becomes available.

 

"What about any side effects later on? I understand the need for the vaccine, but more testing is needed … it's a strong no from me." Sam Ferrari

 

"I'll take it when the company that makes it will be liable for any side effects. Until then I'll take my chance with eating healthy and looking after myself." Stuart Dunkley

 

"Would be interested to know details of the deal." Althea Murphy

 

"What about those of us that can't have the vaccine due to underlying illnesses?" Christine Edwards

 

"A vaccine that has been around five minutes and no one has an idea of the side effects 1, 2, 5 years down the track. I am not anti-vax, but I am anti something where the trials have only just began and rushed through and they have no idea of future issues." Ian64, North Booval

