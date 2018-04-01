YOUR SAY: Warner press conference draws sympathy, criticism

FORMER Australian cricket vice captain Dave Warner drew both sympathy and criticism on the Chronicle's Facebook page after he gave a press conference on Saturday to address his role in the ball tampering scandal. Ben Collingwood wasn't feeling the sympathy. "Crocodile tears suck the punters in every time," he wrote. Leon Brooks said he would be crying too if he'd lost all those millions. Kerry Downs said Warner would now be a gun for hire in 20/20 cricket because at the moment the suspension does not extend to all leagues. Julie Edwards said people need to get over it. "You bunch of judgemental people," she wrote. "Our government does worse every day and you morons are complaining about cricketers cheating." Jorge Kieromucho said the cricketers were repentant. He said it was important to recognise none of them took advantage of human rights, nor did they deprive pensioners of the chance to live a decent life, or cut overtime, or leave children behind a wire fence on a faraway island. Mr Kieromucho said what the players had done was nothing compared to the attitude of politicians towards to citizens of our country. Steve Kaminski said it was just a game. "The media is blowing this up to sell fish and chip wrappers," he said. "Look for the next public apology and cryfest to make you all feel better about your own shortfalls." Ross Cotton said he would like to see some pressure put on the CEO of Cricket Australia to front up and take responsibility for the culture. Allan Kirkegaard said those who targeted the players' families were "scum". Janet Spann said the cricketers involved made the decision to cheat and tarnish Australia's good reputation. "You deserve what you get," she said. Beate Ryan said Warner had suffered enough.