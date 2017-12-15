YOUR SAY: What age should children own a mobile phone?

A RECENT study showed an alarming number of children under 12 owned a mobile phone.
We asked Fraser Coast Chronicle readers what age they believed was appropriate for a child to own a phone whether it be a smart phone or a classic "brick" phone.
Responses showed the public was some what divided.
Zoe Millane: Are we talking smart phones or good old Nokia's?
Smart phones - when they can pay themselves.
Trusty brick - when they start going places without you.
Cassandra May: It's up to the parents of that child and if that child needs it be that medical or long distance travel from them. But no my 11-year-old does not have one and will not until he is 15.
Egmario Danniger: When they can pay the bill for it, until then use other phones (home) (school).
And in schools there should not be a mobile option until it's time to go home.
Reader poll
What age should a child own a mobile phone?
Nathan Maloney: When they can afford to buy and pay for their own.
Rozy N Andy Mason: Whenever their parents choose to give them one.
Denise Hatch: High school and prepaid and my kids had to pay for their own credit.
Dell N Evan Lovett: When they start high school.
Tracey Jeffery: 14. No social network apps.
Sharee Ann Hemsley: High school.
Samantha Mackander: High School.
Sherron McTaggart: High School.
Sharron Barnes: (Age) 15.
Darren Hay: Depend on child.
We gave one at 10 for riding to school.
He rang 000 when he needed to limit credit.
Still has one now but more credit.