YOUR SAY: What age should children own a mobile phone?

A RECENT study showed an alarming number of children under 12 owned a mobile phone.

We asked Fraser Coast Chronicle readers what age they believed was appropriate for a child to own a phone whether it be a smart phone or a classic "brick" phone.

Responses showed the public was some what divided.

Zoe Millane: Are we talking smart phones or good old Nokia's?

Smart phones - when they can pay themselves.

Trusty brick - when they start going places without you.

Cassandra May: It's up to the parents of that child and if that child needs it be that medical or long distance travel from them. But no my 11-year-old does not have one and will not until he is 15.

Egmario Danniger: When they can pay the bill for it, until then use other phones (home) (school).

And in schools there should not be a mobile option until it's time to go home.

Reader poll What age should a child own a mobile phone? Under 10

11-12

13-14

15-16

17+ View Results Vote

Nathan Maloney: When they can afford to buy and pay for their own.

Rozy N Andy Mason: Whenever their parents choose to give them one.

Denise Hatch: High school and prepaid and my kids had to pay for their own credit.

Dell N Evan Lovett: When they start high school.

Tracey Jeffery: 14. No social network apps.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL OPINION PIECES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Sharee Ann Hemsley: High school.

Samantha Mackander: High School.

Sherron McTaggart: High School.

Sharron Barnes: (Age) 15.

Darren Hay: Depend on child.

We gave one at 10 for riding to school.

He rang 000 when he needed to limit credit.

Still has one now but more credit.