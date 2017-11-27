YOUR SAY: what do you think of the election results?

BOTH Fraser Coast MPs will return for another term after a wild election count.

Are you happy with those results? Some Fraser Coast Chronicle readers took to Facebook to have their say.

Kez Martyn was just relieved that Fraser Coast will remain a "One Nation free zone."

"Good work Fraser Coast voters," Kez said.

Craig Rowan said the Hervey Bay and Maryborough results were exactly what he expected.

"Bundy has danced to the Time Warp; it took a jump to the left in 2015 and now a step to the right," Craig said.

Karen Capner said what everyone else was thinking.

"Is anyone ever truly happy with election results?" she wrote.

Katrina Foxall-Sainsbury was unhappy she had to vote for Maryborough, despite living and shopping in Dundowran, which geographically is considered to be in the Hervey Bay area by many.

An unhappy Julie Edwards said: "The two party preferred system needs getting rid of."

In response, Sarah Winterbottom commented: "People complain yet the option to vote independent is always there."

Trevor Green said the same politicians means there won't be changes.

Jodi Winter agreed saying it will be "same old, same old."

Ruth Borsboom criticised voters for bringing Ted Sorensen in again to represent Hervey Bay.

"Who is voting for Ted? He only ever turns up at election time," Ruth said.

An optimistic Peter Timms said: "If Bruce (Saunders) keeps his nose out of council business he'll be ok."

