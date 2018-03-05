YOUR SAY: What you said about Presumed Liability Laws

WHEN Bicycle Queensland proposed a Presumed Liability Law be introduced into Queensland Government the public response was mixed.

The law change would mean a motorist involved in a crash with a cyclist would be presumed liable and have to prove their innocence.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle spoke to a local cyclist who was against the proposed law change.

He said it was putting a target on the backs of cyclists and making it seem as though cyclists had special treatment.

Here is what some readers had to say about the matter on a Facebook post by the Chronicle.

Michael Norman: We both have places to be and families to get home to, lets all just be respectful. I ride, and I drive, it takes no extra time or effort to be patient and courteous.

Gus Warde: There's fault on both sides of this.

I can somewhat understand the need for a sports-person training to use the road rather than a bike path but surely it would make sense to choose less congressed areas. But I don't understand why a social rider would choose the road over the adjacent bike path.

Bike verse vehicle it doesn't matter who's in the right the bike rider will always be the worse off.

Laree Castle Alexander: I've been over the line before as bikes were so far over . All fine and dandy (until) there's another car coming my way.

Some are considerate then some think they own the road.

Well, do they pay to be on the road?

Bradley James Martin: Keep single file AND share the road OR be run over. Simple.

Darren Bilton: I can't work out how it's legal to cross double lines to pass a cyclise but illegal any other time?