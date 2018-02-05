Menu
YOUR SAY: Where you stand on gambling addiction

Where you stand on gambling.
Where you stand on gambling. Chrissy Harris

WHEN it comes to solving the problem of gambling addiction across Queensland, you're split down the middle.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has ruled out a move to remove pokies from pubs and clubs as the proposal dominates the Tasmanian Labor Party and the Tasmanian State Election.

Ms D'Ath said it would not solve problem-gambling or online gambling in Queensland.

Here's what readers of the Chronicle had to say.

Jason Wilkinson: No, it couldn't, because our government is addicted to the revenue pokies make, never mind the damage they do to families.

Andrew Chorley: Pubs would go broke in no time.

Carolyn Milligan: If they are going to remove pokies then ban any gambling advertising, as people will only turn their addiction to another form of gambling.

Nathan Turner: As long as no one whinges when we all have to pay a massive drinks price increase to compensate. Please don't then whinge about that.

S.J. Atkinson: Great idea for the Bay. Businesses will grow and jobs will prosper. Bring in the cashless card and the pokies will die off.

Nicole Hoberg: Bring back the pool tables.

Robert Macfie: Wayne Goss introduced pokies into Queensland in first instant. It would be interesting to see if the Attorney-General has the gumption to remove them and what will they introduce to cover the great loss of income the pokies give the State Government?

Jan Morton: People need self-discipline. Don't blame the venues, blame the people.

Kerryl Jones: Do it. People are better off without them.

Topics:  fcopinion gambling gambling addiction your say

AUTHORITIES are treating the cause of a blaze at Maryborough's old St Stephens hospital building as suspicious.

A new internet and gaming cafe called The Game Lab Cyber Cafe is coming to Hervey Bay.

Australians’ living standards are declining for the first time in a generation, new Australian National University research for News Corp Australia’s LifeHacks project shows. Picture: iStock

THEATRE HOPEFULS: Auditioning for Mary Poppins: Happy Ever After are (L) Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, 12, and Alexandrea Rossiter, 11. More auditions for the play will be held on February 18.

