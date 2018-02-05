YOUR SAY: Where you stand on gambling addiction

WHEN it comes to solving the problem of gambling addiction across Queensland, you're split down the middle.
Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has ruled out a move to remove pokies from pubs and clubs as the proposal dominates the Tasmanian Labor Party and the Tasmanian State Election.
Ms D'Ath said it would not solve problem-gambling or online gambling in Queensland.
Here's what readers of the Chronicle had to say.
Jason Wilkinson: No, it couldn't, because our government is addicted to the revenue pokies make, never mind the damage they do to families.
Andrew Chorley: Pubs would go broke in no time.
Carolyn Milligan: If they are going to remove pokies then ban any gambling advertising, as people will only turn their addiction to another form of gambling.
Nathan Turner: As long as no one whinges when we all have to pay a massive drinks price increase to compensate. Please don't then whinge about that.
S.J. Atkinson: Great idea for the Bay. Businesses will grow and jobs will prosper. Bring in the cashless card and the pokies will die off.
Nicole Hoberg: Bring back the pool tables.
Robert Macfie: Wayne Goss introduced pokies into Queensland in first instant. It would be interesting to see if the Attorney-General has the gumption to remove them and what will they introduce to cover the great loss of income the pokies give the State Government?
Jan Morton: People need self-discipline. Don't blame the venues, blame the people.
Kerryl Jones: Do it. People are better off without them.