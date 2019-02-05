YOUR SAY: Which driver was in the wrong?

A DEBATE has broken out on the Chronicle's Facebook page after a video showing a collision between a car and a truck was shared online.



The footage, taken from the inside of a car, shows the both the car and truck travelling onto a ramp to the Anzac Bridge in Sydney.



As the car veers into the left lane to attempt to move past the truck, the truck brakes and swerves into the car.



Pete Kenyon said the truck was at fault in his opinion.

"Truck at fault in my opinion," he wrote.



"Left lane was closing off up ahead, he had no reason to try to pull into left lane only to have to re-enter the right lane.



"Driver of car was impatient, but can pass truck legally provided the speed limit is below 80km/h."



But Janet Spann blamed the car driver, calling them "impatient".



Jaime Lee Willis said both were in the wrong.



Simon Alderton said the truck driver put the indicator on "just at the last second".



"The car should have waited as he did not have time to safely pass," he wrote.



Vicki Avcin said the car was at fault.

"The lane on the left of the truck indicated to move into the lane the truck was on," she wrote.



"The car has tried to 'beat' the truck by going into that lane to get in front of the truck.



"Looks like the truck hit the brakes after seeing the car at the last minute."



Robert Newman also felt both were at fault and should pay for the damage to their own vehicle.



Peter Dore felt the truck driver changed lanes unsafely.



"Drivers must ensure it is safe to change lanes and wait until the lane is clear."



Seb Gibbs said he felt both were in the wrong.



"But what constantly bothers me is that most Australians seem to indicate when they start turning, when it should be before they start to slow down. If people use their indicators and use them properly, other road users can navigate the roads a lot more safely."

